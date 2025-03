A brush fire at a Morehead City country club Sunday morning was controlled quickly, keeping it from impacting the golf course.

Morehead City Fire-EMS said the brush fire in a wooded area at the Morehead City Country Club was reported at about 7 a.m. and burned less than an acre.

No buildings were impacted, and fire crews revisited the scene throughout the day Sunday to make sure it didn’t rekindle.

The cause of the fire is unknown.