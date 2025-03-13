Proposed legislation would allow military spouses to buy guns on base
A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill that would allow military spouses to buy guns on base.
Congressman Greg Murphy introduced the Protect Our Military Families’ 2nd Amendment Rights Act to ensure that military spouses' Second Amendment protections are protected and equal to those serving in uniform.
Under current law, active-duty service members can purchase firearms at their assigned duty station with proper documentation, but their spouses cannot.