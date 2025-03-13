© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power, HD currently unavailable.

Proposed legislation would allow military spouses to buy guns on base

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 13, 2025 at 7:45 AM EDT
A woman points a handgun with a laser sight at a wall display of other guns during the 2007 National Rifle Association convention in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
/
AP
File: A woman points a handgun with a laser sight at a wall display of other guns during the National Rifle Association convention.

A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill that would allow military spouses to buy guns on base.

Congressman Greg Murphy introduced the Protect Our Military Families’ 2nd Amendment Rights Act to ensure that military spouses' Second Amendment protections are protected and equal to those serving in uniform.

Under current law, active-duty service members can purchase firearms at their assigned duty station with proper documentation, but their spouses cannot.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston