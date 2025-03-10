© 2025 Public Radio East
Man arrested, five dogs seized after the animals were found in unclean and unsafe conditions

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 10, 2025 at 6:40 AM EDT
Greenville Police Department

Five dogs were rescued from unhealthy living conditions after someone concerned about animal cruelty made a call to Greenville Animal Protective Services.

The caller said they saw a man in the area of Deck and McClellan Streets repeatedly slamming a young puppy against the ground before throwing it into the backseat of a car and driving away.

An animal protective services officer responded to an unrelated call a few days later and spotted a car matching the suspect’s vehicle in a nearby driveway.

Officials found three adult dogs and two puppies living in unclean and unsafe conditions.

Greenville police arrested Hassan Moore, and he has been charged with animal cruelty, failure to vaccinate, and other related crimes.

All five dogs are expected to be placed up for adoption.
Annette Weston
