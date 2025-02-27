Bill would require state law enforcement agencies to work with ICE

North Carolina Senate Republicans filed a bill Monday to require state law enforcement agencies to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The “North Carolina Border Protection Act” would require the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Adult Correction, the State Highway Patrol and the State Bureau of Investigation to cooperate with ICE.

The bill would also require the Office of State Budget and Management to see if undocumented immigrants use state-funded public benefit programs and punish any city or county that creates so-called sanctuary cities.

It would prohibit UNC system campuses from blocking any ICE enforcement.

Senate leader Phil Berger and Senators Warren Daniel and Buck Newton filed the bill. Governor Josh Stein would likely veto the bill if it passes, but Republicans could seek support from Democrats to override the veto.