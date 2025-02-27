© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Bill would require state law enforcement agencies to work with ICE

PRE News & Ideas | By Julian Berger, WFAE
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:23 AM EST
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detain an immigrant on Oct. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles.
John Moore
/
Getty Images
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detain an immigrant on Oct. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles.

North Carolina Senate Republicans filed a bill Monday to require state law enforcement agencies to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The “North Carolina Border Protection Act” would require the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Adult Correction, the State Highway Patrol and the State Bureau of Investigation to cooperate with ICE.

The bill would also require the Office of State Budget and Management to see if undocumented immigrants use state-funded public benefit programs and punish any city or county that creates so-called sanctuary cities.

It would prohibit UNC system campuses from blocking any ICE enforcement.

Senate leader Phil Berger and Senators Warren Daniel and Buck Newton filed the bill. Governor Josh Stein would likely veto the bill if it passes, but Republicans could seek support from Democrats to override the veto.
Julian Berger, WFAE
See stories by Julian Berger, WFAE