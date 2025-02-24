© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Rural infrastructure grants benefit several ENC communities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 24, 2025 at 6:39 AM EST
The North Carolina Global TransPark

The Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved 13 grant requests to local governments totaling nearly $10 million, and several of the projects are in eastern North Carolina.

A $200,000 grant will help the Town of Aurora complete infrastructure improvements and pay increased electrical service expenses for the development of a 30-acre industrial park.

A $1.9 million grant will support sewer infrastructure improvements at the NC Global TransPark in Lenoir County.

In the City of Goldsboro, a more than $600,000 will support the Saving Union Station project to preserve the historic building downtown.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
