Rural infrastructure grants benefit several ENC communities

The Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved 13 grant requests to local governments totaling nearly $10 million, and several of the projects are in eastern North Carolina.

A $200,000 grant will help the Town of Aurora complete infrastructure improvements and pay increased electrical service expenses for the development of a 30-acre industrial park.

A $1.9 million grant will support sewer infrastructure improvements at the NC Global TransPark in Lenoir County.

In the City of Goldsboro, a more than $600,000 will support the Saving Union Station project to preserve the historic building downtown.