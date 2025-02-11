© 2025 Public Radio East
NCWRC closes recreational harvest of spotted seatrout from May 1 through June 15

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:37 AM EST
Spotted sea trout
(Photo: NC Marine Fisheries Commission)
Spotted sea trout

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has voted to close the recreational harvest of spotted seatrout in inland and joint fishing waters that will run from May 1 through June 15.

Officials say the temporary rule will avoid confusion after the Division of Marine Fisheries recent decision to close the harvest after widespread cold stun events.

The NCWRC will hold a virtual public hearing about the rule on February 27 at 2 p.m.
Annette Weston
