NCWRC closes recreational harvest of spotted seatrout from May 1 through June 15
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has voted to close the recreational harvest of spotted seatrout in inland and joint fishing waters that will run from May 1 through June 15.
Officials say the temporary rule will avoid confusion after the Division of Marine Fisheries recent decision to close the harvest after widespread cold stun events.
The NCWRC will hold a virtual public hearing about the rule on February 27 at 2 p.m.