Proposed amendment to Clean Air Act would exempt emergency response vehicles from EPA emissions rules
A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced legislation that would exempt emergency response diesel vehicles from Environmental Protection Agency emissions rules.
Congressman Greg Murphy said, "First responders should be solely focused on saving lives and responding to emergencies, not onerous and expensive tailpipe regulations."
He added that the U.S. military is exempt from the Clean Air Act requirements in the interest of operational efficiency and first responders should be treated the same.