Proposed amendment to Clean Air Act would exempt emergency response vehicles from EPA emissions rules

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2024 at 6:56 AM EST
Congressman Greg Murphy said, "First responders should be solely focused on saving lives and responding to emergencies, not onerous and expensive tailpipe regulations."

A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced legislation that would exempt emergency response diesel vehicles from Environmental Protection Agency emissions rules.

He added that the U.S. military is exempt from the Clean Air Act requirements in the interest of operational efficiency and first responders should be treated the same.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
