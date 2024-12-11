The holidays are fast approaching. What are you getting the kids in your life?

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

So, A, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are just over two weeks away. Do you know what you're getting for the kids in your life?

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

My kids are grown. I've done enough for them. They're going to get nothing and like it.

MARTIN: (Laughter) Oh, my goodness. So I take it you're really a generous gift giver. OK, well, if you or anybody listening - somebody more generous than A - still needs to buy gifts for the kiddos, we have some expert advice. Here's Amy Joyce. She's a former editor of The Washington Post's On Parenting section.

AMY JOYCE: It's really important to pay attention to their interests and really think about what they would like, not think about what you liked as a kid or what you would like them to like.

MARTÍNEZ: All right, so decent advice there, but can she narrow it down for us - like, specific gift ideas?

MARTIN: Yes, here's what she says is hot right now.

JOYCE: Anything that's squishable. So NeeDohs and Thinking Putty and Jellycats - they're, like, stuffed animals that are really soft. Kids are loving anything that's squishy, kind of organic feeling, and they're starting to collect them.

MARTÍNEZ: Aw, that sounds adorbs. So what about things we should avoid?

MARTIN: Yes, Joyce says there is one type of gift in particular.

JOYCE: Clothing - that pretty much sums it up for me - unless they're teenagers and really into that. Yeah, no socks for 5-year-olds. That's fun for you, but not for them.

MARTIN: And, A, Joyce actually left The Post recently to open her own bookstore. So unsurprisingly, she thinks a gripping page-turner is a better alternative to socks.

JOYCE: This is the time of year where you can really buy sort of a special book, like an illustrated novel or something that they wouldn't normally buy themselves. It's, like, a good time for a good gift book that they can really sit down and sink their teeth into during the holidays when there is a lot of downtime.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, I've heard of people enjoying a book during the holidays.

MARTIN: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: So, OK, was Joyce inspired by maybe her own kids?

MARTIN: Yes, she's got two boys. Both are teenagers now. But her business partner's 12-year-old was listening in on our conversation. Nate Feldman is actually a MORNING EDITION super fan, A, and here is his advice to other kids around the holidays.

NATE FELDMAN: Recommendations are great, and if there is something that you like, you should totally ask for that. But I think there's also a certain joy in getting something that you had no idea of and the surprise element.

MARTÍNEZ: Wow, wise beyond his years. I mean, does Nate have a favorite gift?

MARTIN: Yes. And, A, if you are still shopping for me, it actually sounds like something I would like.

NATE: There's this one website called Universal Yums, and it delivers, every month, a package with different snacks from a certain country. And it's really enjoyable. It was a Hanukkah gift for me last year.

MARTÍNEZ: Well, see, Michel, I know you are the snack queen of NPR.

MARTIN: True. Facts.

MARTÍNEZ: So, I mean, there you go. If you haven't bought me something yet, you can also do that, too.

MARTIN: I'll think about it.

MARTÍNEZ: You'll think about it?

MARTIN: Or I'll think about your kids that you don't get gifts for anymore, and we'll decide. We'll decide.

MARTÍNEZ: They've got a good life because of me.

