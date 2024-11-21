© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Officials asking people not to feed wild animals after bobcat kitten lingered near boat landing

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 21, 2024 at 10:14 AM EST
A baby bobcat was lingering near a boat landing in Craven County.
Craven County Sheriff's Office
A baby bobcat was lingering near a boat landing in Craven County.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking people not to feed wild animals after a baby bobcat was lingering near a boat landing.

Officials say the kitten was staying around the area because people were feeding it, and they contained the little critter and contacted the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

They added that feeding wildlife makes them lose their foraging instincts, can make animals more aggressive toward humans, can harm their health, and can also upset the ecosystem.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston