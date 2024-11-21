Officials asking people not to feed wild animals after bobcat kitten lingered near boat landing
Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking people not to feed wild animals after a baby bobcat was lingering near a boat landing.
Officials say the kitten was staying around the area because people were feeding it, and they contained the little critter and contacted the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
They added that feeding wildlife makes them lose their foraging instincts, can make animals more aggressive toward humans, can harm their health, and can also upset the ecosystem.