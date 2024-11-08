© 2024 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB back on the air

ENC hospital files for for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:37 AM EST
Washington Regional Medical Center

An eastern Carolina hospital has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

The filing shows that Washington Regional Medical Center shows debts of over $4 million, and they include utility bills and unpaid county taxes.

Hospital officials say the decision to file for bankruptcy is an attempt to “strengthen financial foundation.”

The hospital will continue its daily operations uninterrupted and officials say the move will pave the way for sustainable growth in the future.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
