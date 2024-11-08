ENC hospital files for for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
An eastern Carolina hospital has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
The filing shows that Washington Regional Medical Center shows debts of over $4 million, and they include utility bills and unpaid county taxes.
Hospital officials say the decision to file for bankruptcy is an attempt to “strengthen financial foundation.”
The hospital will continue its daily operations uninterrupted and officials say the move will pave the way for sustainable growth in the future.