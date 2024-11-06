© 2024 Public Radio East
ENC sales tax increase referendum shot down at the polls

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 6, 2024 at 6:25 AM EST
A referendum on the ballot in Pamlico County that would have raised the local sales tax rate was rejected by more than 71 percent of voters.

It would have taken the current rate from 6.75 percent to an even 7 percent.

When the county board approved the ballot measure earlier this year, officials said it would have boosted county revenues by about $400,000 per year.
