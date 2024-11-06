© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB back on the air

Booze on the ballot: Overwhelming voter support for ENC ballot measures

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 6, 2024 at 6:22 AM EST
The White Russian (from left), margarita, bloody mary and Moscow mule are some of the most searched cocktails of 2015.
iStockphoto
The White Russian (from left), margarita, bloody mary and Moscow mule are some of the most searched cocktails of 2015.

In Duplin County, voters approved ballot measures to allow businesses to sell malt beverages and fortified wine by an overwhelming margin – with 63 percent supporting beer sales and 64 percent of voters approving wine sales.

And a ballot measure to allow bars and restaurants in Maysville to sell mixed beverages – cocktails – also had overwhelming support, with more than 75 percent of people voting yes.

A similar measure in Pamlico County was also approved by more than 75 percent.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston