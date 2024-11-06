Booze on the ballot: Overwhelming voter support for ENC ballot measures

In Duplin County, voters approved ballot measures to allow businesses to sell malt beverages and fortified wine by an overwhelming margin – with 63 percent supporting beer sales and 64 percent of voters approving wine sales.

And a ballot measure to allow bars and restaurants in Maysville to sell mixed beverages – cocktails – also had overwhelming support, with more than 75 percent of people voting yes.

A similar measure in Pamlico County was also approved by more than 75 percent.