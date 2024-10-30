© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poll shows North Carolina voters are split between the two presidential candidates

PRE News & Ideas | By Steve Harrison,
Annette Weston
Published October 30, 2024 at 6:54 AM EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2024 and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 15, 2024 are seen in a combination of file photographs. REUTERS/Marco Bello, Jeenah Moon/File Photo
Marco Bello/REUTERS
/
REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2024 and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 15, 2024 are seen in a combination of file photographs. REUTERS/Marco Bello, Jeenah Moon/File Photo

A new Elon University Poll says North Carolina voters are split between the two candidates for the White House.

The poll shows 46% of the state’s registered voters supported Republican Donald Trump and 46% backed Democrat Kamala Harris -- with about 9% still undecided a week before Election Day.

Voters surveyed heavily favored Democrat Josh Stein in the race for North Carolina governor. The current attorney general now has a 21-point advantage over Republican Mark Robinson, the lieutenant governor, whose campaign has been derailed after CNN reported last month that he allegedly made offensive posts on the forum of a pornographic web site a decade ago. That was just the latest scandal for a candidate who was already lagging.

Robinson said he didn’t make the posts, and has sued CNN.

When Elon last surveyed the race in September, before the CNN report, Stein was ahead by 14.

After controversy surrounding federal and state response to the devastation left by Helene in the North Carolina mountains last month, 20% of voters said they were more likely to vote because of the storm’s devastation and only 2% said they are less likely to cast a ballot.

There were also sharp partisan differences in how voters view the response to the storm; 68% of Democrats said federal and state agencies are doing a “very good” or “good” job, while only 24% of Republicans said they felt that way.

Professor Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll, said North Carolina’s 16 electoral votes are likely to be decided by how the 4% of undecided voters cast their ballots.

With more than 2.8 million ballots cast, more than a third of North Carolinians have already voted, and more than half of them were women.
Steve Harrison
See stories by Steve Harrison
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston