Slow forward progress for Camp Lejeune toxic water victims

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:12 AM EDT
Military Bases

More than two years after the Camp Lejeune Justice Act started allowing people who were sickened by toxic drinking water aboard the base to sue for compensation, the process for compensating the victims continues to slowly move forward.

The law firm Miller and Zois is one of many representing people who say their illnesses were caused by drinking contaminated water from the early 50s through the late 80s, and says the Camp Lejeune Claims Unit is using strategies to speed up settlements by addressing three key challenges.

They include simplifying documentation requirements that prove they lived or worked on base for at least 30 days during those years; automatically advancing pending claims for review, bypassing law firm validation of those claims; and weeding out duplicate claims filed by multiple law firms for the same victim.

The lawyers say the intention is to accelerate the settlement timeline by reducing administrative delays and prioritizing cases based on existing documentation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
