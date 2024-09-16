© 2024 Public Radio East
Dangerous beach driving conditions in Emerald Isle

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 16, 2024 at 5:48 AM EDT
Town officials say there are significant shelf drops of more than two feet in several locations in Emerald Isle.
Town of Emerald Isle
Emerald Isle officials say dangerous shelving and erosion could impact those driving on the beach.

Town leaders say erosion had caused significant shelf drops of more than two feet in several locations.

They say that could create dangerous conditions during high tide because driving spaces along the beach will narrow.
Annette Weston
