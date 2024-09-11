Craven Community College Honors 9/11 Victims

Craven Community College hosts a September 11th tribute on their New Bern and Havelock campuses, to honor the lives lost in the 9/11 tragedy.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when al-Qaeda hijackers crashed four jetliners into the twin towers, the Pentagon and a field in southwest Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001. 23 years later, students, staff and community members gathered to pay their respects on Craven Community College’s campus.

The ceremony’s guest speaker, Shane Naber, is a Navy Veteran and volunteer firefighter, who was in New York City, the day the planes hit the Twin Towers.

“It's mind boggling what had happened that day, and being a part of that first responder community, um, and just honoring those that lost their lives that day.”

Taylor Holbrooks Shane Naber addresses audience at Craven Community College's September 11th Tribute on the New Bern campus.

Naber said this day hits home for him as a member of the firefighting brotherhood.

Craven Community College’s Student Veteran Affairs President, Logan Previglian, said 9/11 will always be a defining moment in American history.

“It really shows the American spirit, the resiliency of our country, and how everybody came together in that solitary after that event happened.”

Previglian said witnessing the events of 9/11 unfold on TV was life-changing, and what happened after that day is what really made an impact on her.

“Everyone just supported each other, they were there, they were there to help anyone, and I think that’s very, something very beautiful that came out of something so tragic.”

The tribute attendees gathered and paused for a moment of silence to honor all the lives lost and the families that are still impacted by the tragedy that happened 23 years ago.

The air filled with the somber tune of the trumpet, as attendees gave a closing moment of remembrance for a day our country will never forget.

