Section of Neuse Road in Pamlico County closed for several months for construction of bridge

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published August 28, 2024 at 7:21 AM EDT

A section of Neuse Road in Pamlico County will be closed for the next several months while N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews build a new bridge.

On Monday, crews closed the road over Beard Creek. The current bridge, built in 1964, will be demolished and removed, then crews will install a new waterline and construct a wider and longer bridge.

The road is anticipated to reopen early next year.
