Section of Neuse Road in Pamlico County closed for several months for construction of bridge
A section of Neuse Road in Pamlico County will be closed for the next several months while N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews build a new bridge.
On Monday, crews closed the road over Beard Creek. The current bridge, built in 1964, will be demolished and removed, then crews will install a new waterline and construct a wider and longer bridge.
The road is anticipated to reopen early next year.