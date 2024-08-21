Two Morehead City businesses start all-out 'Sign War,' bringing fun to the whole community

In Morehead City, two restaurants started a playful sign battle. And what began as a friendly joke turned into a community sensation.

The “sign war” sensation started when Ioanni’s owner, Sam Turnage, left “Happy birthday Jeff” on their sign for almost a month. Turnage said this birthday message was for his father, the founder of Ioanni’s. But Dank Burrito's owner Clarke Merrell had something to say.

“Clark and I have always gone back and forth with sports. We're both big college fans, so it's usually like sport marquees, trash talk. So he put “Ioanni’s, quit being lazy, change your sign.” And I responded that night with the original post that got like almost 2000 likes and like 600 shares. And I said, “We're not lazy. We're just busier than you.”

Ioanni's Grill Ioanni's owner, Sam Turnage, after responding to Dank Burrito's initial sign.

Turnage said this was when everything really picked up momentum and the rest of Arendell Street wanted in on the fun.

“I went to Kitrell’s to get something, and the owner was like, “Should I get in on it?” I'm like, “Yeah, you should.” And it exploded.”

Turnage grew up with a lot of the neighboring business owners and he said this whole thing is just “good old-fashioned fun” for them.

Taylor Holbrooks Neighboring business, Flashbox Arcade, joins in on the 'Sign War.'

“I mean, the community is always pretty tight knit, so but it's been a good laugh for everybody and everyone just started with us talking smack.

And the so-called “war” has spread far outside the reaches of Morehead City.

“I've even read on some of the comments today that it's made it as far as Missouri drama and tension and election bullcrap and is something different and like, it's funny so that makes it even better.”

The “2024 Sign Wars Carteret County NC” Facebook group has reached 11,000 members and counting. Turnage said he has no intentions to stop anytime soon and hopes the jokes continue to bring positivity to the community.