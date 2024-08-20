Annual back-to-school supply giveaway supports local students

This Saturday, local nonprofit, Vision Forward, is hosting its 18th annual Back to School Supply Giveaway.

Victor Taylor spent twenty years transporting inmates in the North Carolina prison system. He founded Vision Forward to provide essential school supplies and "steer students away from the path that might lead them back to his bus."

“So we want to try to make sure they have something to provide to succeed in education so that they're so they can. Provide them the education so they do not have to wind up on the street and getting in trouble and riding my bus.”

Taylor said his vision is to help families invest in their child's education.

“Parents not having to make a decision whether they can get food or or provide the the the kids with school supplies with desperately needed to succeed in school.”

Vision Forward’s motto is simple, “preparing today’s youth for tomorrow.” Taylor recalled an impactful exchange he had a few weeks ago with the Harris Teeter employee ringing up his groceries that reminded him that this work is “all about the people.”

“So the gentleman said. “Hey, Mr. Victor,” I said. “Hey, how you doing?” He said “You don't. You don't remember me because you gave me school supplies about 10 years ago,” and I was like, “Wow,” he said “Yes.” It it and so that's the kind of impact that it has.”

After running for almost two decades, the school supplies drive is impacting hundreds of students each year.

“For him to remember that and appreciate it, and then recognize after 10 years ago that was, that was a momentous occasion and it really hit home for me.”

The giveaway will take place on Saturday, August 24th, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Vision Forward partners with Craven Community College’s Barbering Concepts program to offer free haircuts at Saturday’s event. There will also be free lunch, bounce houses and other games.

The event will be set up in the big field in the Craven Terrace Community in New Bern.

