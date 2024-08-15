© 2024 Public Radio East
Two ocean-side beaches, all sound-side sites still under no-swimming advisory after Tropical Storm Debby

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published August 15, 2024 at 7:05 AM EDT
File: Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati.
AP Photo
/
Joshua A. Bickel, File
File: Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation.

State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Tropical Storm Debby for all but two ocean-side sites. All sound-side areas remain under advisory.

The advisory remains in place for one beach in Brunswick County and an ocean site in Dare County.

Recreational water quality officials continue to test - and will let people know when samples meet the state’s and EPA’s safe swimming standards.
Kelly Batchelor
