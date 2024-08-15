Two ocean-side beaches, all sound-side sites still under no-swimming advisory after Tropical Storm Debby
State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Tropical Storm Debby for all but two ocean-side sites. All sound-side areas remain under advisory.
The advisory remains in place for one beach in Brunswick County and an ocean site in Dare County.
Recreational water quality officials continue to test - and will let people know when samples meet the state’s and EPA’s safe swimming standards.