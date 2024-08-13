State Senator Kandie Smith Addresses Concerns with Trump's Project 2025 Social Security Cuts

Tomorrow marks the 89th anniversary of Social Security. In North Carolina, officials addressed a crowd of voters today in Pitt County, contrasting the Harris and Trump campaigns’ positions on Social Security.

State Senator Kandie Smith stood in front of Pitt County residents and officials to highlight the issues of Social Security and Medicare in this year’s presidential election.

“They’re on the ballot. These are the programs that the people in North Carolina have been depending on. So, that’s scary for that to possibly go away. But I already know we not gonna let it happen."

Former President Donald Trump’s ‘Project 2025’ proposes to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits for older Americans, but this tax policy may create long-term financial instability for the program. Senator Smith said she is concerned for the North Carolina seniors who are put at risk for losing retirement benefits under Trump’s ‘Project 2025.’

“Project 2025 will also allow Trump to increase prescription drug cost for about 18.5 million seniors, the 315,000 people right here in North Carolina.”

One of those North Carolina seniors and Social Security beneficiaries is Minnie Johnson-Stewart. She said Vice President Harris understands the threat seniors are under.

“She is fighting every single day, to ensure every American can retire with dignity. And that means protecting our Social Security.”

Chair of the Pitt County Democratic Party, Molly Holdeman said this is an issue that will impact everyone.

“My message is that it will take every single one of us in this room, 18 to however old the oldest person in Pitt County is, to help Kamala and Tim Walz get elected, this fall.”

Pitt County Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins echoed the other speakers, saying she will do everything she can to fight for North Carolina seniors and she believes Harris is the candidate for the job.

“And in November, we will elect the Harris-Walz ticket, and reject Donald Trump and his Project 2025 agenda, thank you.”

PewResearch reports wide majorities of both Republicans and Democrats do not support Social Security benefit reductions. With 79% of Americans who believe Social Security benefits should not be reduced in any way.

