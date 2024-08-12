Neuseway Nature Center in Kinston braces for post-Debby flooding

The Neuseway Nature Center and Campground in Kinston is preparing for post-Tropical storm Debby flooding. Kinston Nature Center’s Naturalist, Bobby Cox, said the Center has closed its facilities, stripped the lower level exhibits and continues to prepare for more water, but this is nothing they can’t handle.

“As far as the facilities theirself, we should be good, but we will have them closed because we have animals displaced and improper cages for exhibit purposes”

The Nature Center’s facilities are equipped to withstand water up to 22 feet. As of this morning, Kinston is forecasted to see flooding up to 18 feet through the week.

“Uh, once the crest hits and it drops, once it gets below about 16 foot, we’ll be able to start our downstairs area, uh, setting up cages, getting things disinfected, making sure everything’s good to go, and um, as soon as we can get all the animals relocated and get our facility cleaned back up, we will be ready to go.”

Cox said that the Center will take every step necessary to prioritize the animals’ and community’s safety through this process. Reopening could take weeks.

“I’m not sure, it just depends on how long the water stays around, but I’m estimating, possibly two weeks.”

The Neuse River was at 16 feet this (Monday) morning and rising. Officials report the river should begin to slowly recede over the weekend into early next week.