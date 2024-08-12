Free well water testing offered to ENC residents following Debby

Well water testing kits range in price from thirty dollars to three hundred. But now Northeastern University is providing a unique opportunity for eastern North Carolina residents to access free well water testing.

You heard that right, it’s free. Kyla Drewry is a third-year PhD candidate at Northeastern, looking at well water quality after flooding events.

“We’ve been working in North Carolina with the state Department of Health and Human Services for, uh, multiple years now. And, uh, we’ve found that after flooding events, some of those areas along the coast of eastern North Carolina are susceptible to higher contamination.”

Each kit tests for coliform bacteria and a variety of metals, including arsenic and lead. Drewry said the flooding from Tropical Storm Debby makes this a perfect time for residents to participate in testing.

“Contamination levels will still be elevated from flooding and, so, um, this is actually going to be a great opportunity for well users who are concerned about the flooding, um, to get their water tested after Debby.

Drewry said the study will provide well-users with high quality data and help inform health departments how to prepare well-using communities for flooding events.

“It’s been a great opportunity to connect with local health departments and community members, um, I’ve had a lot of opportunity to speak with people, one-on-one, who are in the communities. Um, which has been really exciting for me to hear about their concerns, um, and plan how to address them through our research.”

PICK UP SAMPLING BOTTLES

Northeastern University with Craven, Pamlico, and Beaufort county Departments of Health and Human Services are offering free well water testing to private well users. Water samples will be analyzed for coliform bacteria and metals (e.g., lead, arsenic). Any resident with a private well is eligible to participate. You do not have to live in the communities where pick up locations are available.

Test kits will be distributed at locations and dates specified below. There are a limited number of kits, so they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Detailed sampling instructions will be provided. Water quality results will be emailed and mailed to residents. Residents will also receive a $10 gift card for their participation.

August 12th-16th between 9am-5pm at:

Craven: 2818 Neuse Boulevard New Bern, NC 28561 OR 508 US HWY 70 Havelock, NC 28532

Beaufort: 1436 Highland Drive Washington, NC 27889 OR 220 N Market Street Washington, NC 27889

Pamlico: 203 North Street Bayboro, NC 28515

RETURN SAMPLES FOR ANALYSIS

All samples must be collected and returned on the morning of August 20th in Pamlico and August 21st in Craven and Beaufort from 6am-10am at specified locations.

Craven: 2818 Neuse Boulevard New Bern, NC 28561 OR 508 US HWY 70 Havelock, NC 28532

Beaufort: 220 N Market Street Washington, NC 27889