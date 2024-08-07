© 2024 Public Radio East
NC enforces price gouging law amid State of Emergency for Tropical Storm Debby

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT

Because of the state of emergency declared by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Debbie, the state’s price gouging law is in effect. 

Attorney General Josh Stein said the declaration makes it illegal to charge too much for goods and services in times of a crisis, and while sometimes businesses and industries that are heavily impacted have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply, they can’t unreasonably raise the prices to profit from a state of emergency.

Price gouging can be reported by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint online here: https://ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.

Since 2018, Stein has brought price gouging lawsuits against defendants that resulted in judgments or settlements totaling more than $1 million.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
