Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op monitoring Debby, preparing to respond

Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative is closely monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Debby and is ready to respond to any outages that may occur.

CCEC line crews are stocking their trucks with materials needed for repairs and testing equipment to make sure it is ready for use. Given the nature of this storm, officials say it’s best to be prepared for possible outages.

“Now’s the time to just take some preparations,” said CCEC’s Communications Director, Melissa Glenn. “If you do require a medical device that requires power, make sure that you have alternate plans, in the event that your power goes out, um, either another way to power that device or an evacuation plan if needed.

Outages and restoration times can be tracked at outage-dot-Carteret Craven-dot-coop or check your local provider’s website for more information.

Glenn urges everyone to prepare now by making a plan, assembling an emergency kit, and following the instructions of local officials.