NC political leaders, congressional delegation condemn assassination attempt on former President Trump

North Carolina political leaders from both parties are condemning the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Democratic Governor Roy Cooper said political violence has no place in America, and Attorney General Josh Stein, who is running to replace Cooper, said people should be able to express opinions without fear of violence.

Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, who is also running for governor, said violence has no place in political discourse, and he said people must remain unified on at least that point.

Several members of the state's congressional delegation are calling for accountability and further investigation after the assassination attempt.

Republican Senator Ted Budd blamed the shooting on what he called hysterical and incendiary rhetoric directed at President Trump, and said the unamerican political violence” must stop.

GOP Senator Thom Tillis called the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally a heinous assassination attempt and said violence in our political system can never be tolerated.

Congressman Greg Murphy called Saturday a grave day in American history, and said he was grateful that Trump was capable of walking off the stage; he also thanked law enforcement for their swift action.

Democrat Congressman Don Davis said political violence is never acceptable under any circumstances.