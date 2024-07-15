© 2024 Public Radio East
NC political leaders, congressional delegation condemn assassination attempt on former President Trump

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston,
Ryan Shaffer
Published July 15, 2024 at 6:16 AM EDT
File: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

North Carolina political leaders from both parties are condemning the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Democratic Governor Roy Cooper said political violence has no place in America, and Attorney General Josh Stein, who is running to replace Cooper, said people should be able to express opinions without fear of violence.

Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, who is also running for governor, said violence has no place in political discourse, and he said people must remain unified on at least that point.

Several members of the state's congressional delegation are calling for accountability and further investigation after the assassination attempt.

Republican Senator Ted Budd blamed the shooting on what he called hysterical and incendiary rhetoric directed at President Trump, and said the unamerican political violence” must stop.

GOP Senator Thom Tillis called the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally a heinous assassination attempt and said violence in our political system can never be tolerated.

Congressman Greg Murphy called Saturday a grave day in American history, and said he was grateful that Trump was capable of walking off the stage; he also thanked law enforcement for their swift action.

Democrat Congressman Don Davis said political violence is never acceptable under any circumstances.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
