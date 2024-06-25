© 2024 Public Radio East
Swimmer, age 14, bitten by shark at ENC beach is expected to recover

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:25 AM EDT
A swimmer was bitten by a shark at an Onslow County beach over the weekend.

North Topsail Beach Police say the 14-year-old was treated on scene before being taken to Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital for treatment.

NTBPD and Onslow County EMS crews were already in the area for an earlier medical call that was handled on-scene.

The teen is expected to recover.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
