Advisory against swimming posted at a sound-side site beach in Morehead City

An advisory against swimming has been posted at a sound-side site beach in Carteret County.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the water at the public access to Bogue Sound at Sunset Drive in Morehead City showed levels of bacteria higher than the state and national standard.

Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, is found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals and its presence may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

People swimming or playing in waters elevated bacteria levels have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.