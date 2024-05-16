© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Advisory against swimming posted at a sound-side site beach in Morehead City

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 16, 2024 at 6:45 AM EDT
Conception's Pablo Hurtado carries a petri dish of very early primordial germ cells in a company lab.
Laura Morton
/
NPR
File: a scientist carries a petri dish of cells in a company lab.

An advisory against swimming has been posted at a sound-side site beach in Carteret County.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the water at the public access to Bogue Sound at Sunset Drive in Morehead City showed levels of bacteria higher than the state and national standard.

Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, is found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals and its presence may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

People swimming or playing in waters elevated bacteria levels have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston