UNC system to vote on new SAT, applications policies this week

The UNC Board of Governors is meeting this week to vote on a new SAT and ACT testing policy for North Carolina's public universities.

The proposed policy will allow students with a GPA higher than 2.8 to choose whether they want to submit their scores. The board's educational planning committee has been debating the policy since January. Some committee members say the move will lower admission standards.

In a meeting last month, several board members supported it, including chancellors from NC State, UNC-Greensboro and UNC-Wilmington.

"Recognizing that there is a very high correlation between higher standardized test scores and student success or higher GPA and student success, I think this existing proposal strikes a very good balance," Aswani Volety, UNCW's chancellor, said.