After rains gave ENC a reprieve, tree pollen county expected to be very high again this week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 26, 2024 at 6:30 AM EDT
Sound Rivers officials say the yellow muck on area rivers, shorelines, and creeks that could crop up again this week, with the higher tree pollen counts that are expected, isn’t anything alarming, and is likely pine pollen.
Sound Rivers
After a bit of a break from it during the rainy weekend, the tree pollen count is expected to be very high for the next several days, and again coat every surface imaginable — including our waterways.  

To compensate for its large size, pine pollen has two air capsules attached to either side of the pollen grain itself; if you were to look at pine pollen under a microscope, riverkeeepers say it would look like a Mickey Mouse head with the ears being the capsules.

Those air capsules reduce the weight of the pollen grain and make it easier to travel through the air, and when it settles in the water those air capsules make the pollen grains float on the surface. As the wind blows toward shore, the grains are pushed into one another and creates what Sound Rivers officials say can appear to be a latex paint like mass along the shoreline.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
