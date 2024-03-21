Work back underway on long-stalled road project in Greenville

Nearly a year after a construction stop, construction on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is back underway.

Crews are now working in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Ficklen Street, and North Carolina Department of Transportation officials say while this area is walkable, the road is closed to drivers due to construction and machinery.

Traffic is detoured onto 14th and Evans streets.

After finishing the first section last spring, the original contractor abandoned the work site and was found to be in breach of contract, and NCDOT worked over the last several months to hire a new contractor.