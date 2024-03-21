© 2024 Public Radio East
Work back underway on long-stalled road project in Greenville

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 21, 2024 at 5:59 AM EDT
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays through November while crews resurface the highway.
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays through November while crews resurface the highway.

Nearly a year after a construction stop, construction on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is back underway.

Crews are now working in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Ficklen Street, and North Carolina Department of Transportation officials say while this area is walkable, the road is closed to drivers due to construction and machinery.

Traffic is detoured onto 14th and Evans streets.

After finishing the first section last spring, the original contractor abandoned the work site and was found to be in breach of contract, and NCDOT worked over the last several months to hire a new contractor.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs