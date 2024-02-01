© 2024 Public Radio East
NCSHP dispatch system upgrades are expected to get troopers on-scene more quickly

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 1, 2024 at 5:45 AM EST
A NCSHP Telecommunicator uses the new CAD system at the Raleigh Communications Center.
A NCSHP Telecommunicator uses the new CAD system at the Raleigh Communications Center.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will soon be able to immediately track a 9-1-1 call with GPS and pinpoint the nearest trooper, after an upgrade to the agency’s statewide computer-aided dispatch system.

The $11.1 million project began during the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials say it’s nearly complete, thanks to funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and state legislation previously signed by Governor Roy Cooper.

The NCSHP’s previous dispatch system had components dating back to the 1970s.

Telecommunicators will be able to identify the nearest available trooper on a map, then share details about the call on the trooper’s laptop.

The system project is expected to be completed by early 2025.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs