NCSHP dispatch system upgrades are expected to get troopers on-scene more quickly

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will soon be able to immediately track a 9-1-1 call with GPS and pinpoint the nearest trooper, after an upgrade to the agency’s statewide computer-aided dispatch system.

The $11.1 million project began during the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials say it’s nearly complete, thanks to funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and state legislation previously signed by Governor Roy Cooper.

The NCSHP’s previous dispatch system had components dating back to the 1970s.

Telecommunicators will be able to identify the nearest available trooper on a map, then share details about the call on the trooper’s laptop.

The system project is expected to be completed by early 2025.