ENC officials travel to Raleigh to protest proposed massive homeowners insurance rate hike

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer,
Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 23, 2024 at 6:49 AM EST
Hundreds of people spoke against a proposed homeowner's rate hike at a public hearing in Raleigh yesterday. The proposal from insurance companies averages 42% statewide, but it's nearly double for people on the coast
Public Radio East
Hundreds of people spoke against a proposed homeowner's rate hike at a public hearing in Raleigh yesterday. The proposal from insurance companies averages 42% statewide, but it's nearly double for people on the coast.

More than 10,000 people have voiced their opposition to a proposed 42% average homeowners insurance rate increase at a public hearing in Raleigh.

The proposal from insurance companies averages 42% statewide, but it's nearly double for people on the coast.

Liz Hartman is the commander of American Legion Post 539 in New Bern and spoke on behalf of military families in ENC.

"With service members already living paycheck to paycheck, this will form them to make very serious decisions on whether or not they put food on the table or whether or not they continue to live in the houses that they currently reside in,” she said.

People from Swansboro, New Bern, Carteret County and across the region spoke against the proposal, either online or in person, including Craven County Commissioner Sherry Hunt. She noted the proposed increase is around 70% in her district which covers most of Havelock.

Hunt said it's unfair to drastically raise premiums in communities seeking to mitigate the effects natural disasters.

"So what I brought here today is that Craven County is doing a tremendous amount to mitigate against not only storm damage, but also flood damage and fire,” she said, “And I hope they keep this in mind when they makes these decisions about these rate increases."

Hunt said she was disappointed at the absence of State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, saying elected officials usually attend such hearings. Last week on Harkers Island, Causey said his department's legal team advised against an appearance at the public hearing.

In past proposals, Causey has negotiated down proposed increases. The Insurance Commissioner is tasked with not only protecting consumers but also maintaining a competitive insurance market in the state.

That may prove a difficult balancing act during negotiations as this year's proposal comes on the heels of some companies backing out of the state. Last year, Nationwide and Frontline dropped thousands of policies in Eastern North Carolina, citing increased risks from natural disasters.

Causey’s department is able to leverage lengthy and costly legal hearings to bring down proposed rates -- a process that could take a year or more if a settlement isn't reached.

The insurance commissioner is likely to reject the proposal late next month with negotiations likely to soon follow.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs