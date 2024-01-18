Insurance commissioner talks about homeowners insurance rate increase proposal in visit to Harkers Island

Insurance companies are asking for a 42% average increase for homeowners insurance for North Carolinians, but the request must be approved by the state insurance commissioner.

Homeowners on coast could pay double their current premiums under the proposed rate increase.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey addressed the proposal Wednesday in a visit to Harkers Island.

"Every rate request that's come to me, I've said no,” he said, “ But the insurance companies can talk about a settlement."

Like in 2020, the last time there was a homeowners premium increase. Then, insurance companies asked for a 24% statewide average increase, but later settled for just an 8% average.

Causey has already denied this year's request and anticipates settling again. At what rate though will be hashed out in negotiations.

Insurers say the hike is necessary to adjust for inflation and heightened risks due to climate change, while some year-round residents on the coast, who pay the highest premium in the state, say they're already struggling to insure their homes and that an increase would strain them even more.