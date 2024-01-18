© 2024 Public Radio East
Insurance commissioner talks about homeowners insurance rate increase proposal in visit to Harkers Island

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published January 18, 2024 at 6:40 AM EST
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters about a bill that would let Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina reorganize, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C.
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
File: North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, April 24, 2023.

Insurance companies are asking for a 42% average increase for homeowners insurance for North Carolinians, but the request must be approved by the state insurance commissioner.

Homeowners on coast could pay double their current premiums under the proposed rate increase.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey addressed the proposal Wednesday in a visit to Harkers Island.

"Every rate request that's come to me, I've said no,” he said, “ But the insurance companies can talk about a settlement."

Like in 2020, the last time there was a homeowners premium increase. Then, insurance companies asked for a 24% statewide average increase, but later settled for just an 8% average.

Causey has already denied this year's request and anticipates settling again. At what rate though will be hashed out in negotiations.

Insurers say the hike is necessary to adjust for inflation and heightened risks due to climate change, while some year-round residents on the coast, who pay the highest premium in the state, say they're already struggling to insure their homes and that an increase would strain them even more.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
