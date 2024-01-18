© 2024 Public Radio East
State health officials report 24 more flu deaths, but hospitalizations were down sharply

PRE News & Ideas | By Jason deBruyn, WUNC
Published January 18, 2024 at 6:46 AM EST
Just the sniffles? Could be the flu.
Just the sniffles? Could be the flu.

Another 24 people died from flu last week, bringing this year's total to 146.

Nearly two-thirds of those deaths are in the elderly population of 65 and older, though there have been 7 pediatric deaths as well.

Overall, hospitalizations and emergency room visits with flu came down sharply last week. That indicates this season's spike could be over.

Hospitalizations with COVID-19 are still elevated, though not anywhere near levels from two and three years ago.

The updated 2023-24 Covid and Flu vaccines are widely available and recommended as the best protection against the respiratory diseases.
