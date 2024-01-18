State health officials report 24 more flu deaths, but hospitalizations were down sharply

Another 24 people died from flu last week, bringing this year's total to 146.

Nearly two-thirds of those deaths are in the elderly population of 65 and older, though there have been 7 pediatric deaths as well.

Overall, hospitalizations and emergency room visits with flu came down sharply last week. That indicates this season's spike could be over.

Hospitalizations with COVID-19 are still elevated, though not anywhere near levels from two and three years ago.

The updated 2023-24 Covid and Flu vaccines are widely available and recommended as the best protection against the respiratory diseases.