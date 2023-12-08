N.C. attorney general suing NCAA over transfer portal restrictions

© 2023 Public Radio East
Published December 8, 2023
Attorney General Josh Stein is suing the NCAA over its transfer portal restrictions.

The lawsuit argues college athletes should be allowed to transfer universities as many times as they wish without penalty.

UNC football standout Tez Walker and others were told by the NCAA they need to sit out a year after making a second transfer. Stein and attorneys general from six other states say that's not fair.

"There are often very compelling reasons why a kid wants to transfer the second time," he said, "Didn't work out the first time, something happened the second time. Maybe their coach was fired the second time around."

The NCAA has since reversed Walker's eligibility decision. Meanwhile, the collegiate sports organization has made some changes in recent years. Since 20-21, college athletes may transfer once without penalty.
