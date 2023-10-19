© 2023 Public Radio East
Imported shrimp prompt resolution in support of ENC fishing community

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT
Crew members and boat owners help moor the Miss Janice, a shrimp boat, to the dock at Mitchell Seafood on Wheeler Creek in Sneads Ferry, N.C., on Thursday.
Logan Cyrus
/
AFP/Getty Images
File: Crew members and boat owners help moor the Miss Janice, a shrimp boat, to the dock at Mitchell Seafood on Wheeler Creek in Sneads Ferry.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation in support of the county’s commercial fishermen.

Officials say members of the local fishing community are greatly concerned about the foreign importing of shrimp.

The resolution states that the shrimp fishery throughout the Gulf of Mexico and the Southeast region is suffering amid a crisis that threatens its very existence and the many small family-owned businesses at the core of the economies of coastal communities.

The United States’ imports of frozen warm water shrimp nearly doubled from 2013 to 2021 to 1.8 billion pounds, driving prices paid to shrimp fishermen to record lows and expenses are further exacerbated by historically high fuel prices and inflation.

Annette Weston-Riggs
