All high school seniors and their parents invited to learn more about attending college and career options

Craven Community College will host Community Senior Night for all public, private, home school and nontraditional high school seniors interested in learning about college and career options.

It will include information sessions and information about educational options after high school.

Officials say topics will include dual enrollment, financial aid and scholarship help, residency determination, transfer options, non-college career paths, local options and more.

It’s is not exclusively for students interested in Craven CC, but soon-to-be college students overall, and will be held Monday, Oct. 16 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus.

There will also be free pizza.