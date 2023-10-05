© 2023 Public Radio East
All high school seniors and their parents invited to learn more about attending college and career options

By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT
Craven Community College

Craven Community College will host Community Senior Night for all public, private, home school and nontraditional high school seniors interested in learning about college and career options.

It will include information sessions and information about educational options after high school.

Officials say topics will include dual enrollment, financial aid and scholarship help, residency determination, transfer options, non-college career paths, local options and more.

It’s is not exclusively for students interested in Craven CC, but soon-to-be college students overall, and will be held Monday, Oct. 16 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus.

There will also be free pizza.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
