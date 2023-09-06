Second drowning in two days in the Outer Banks amid dangerous surf conditions

There’s been a second apparent drowning this week on the Outer Banks.

Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said a 68-year-old man from Ohio died Tuesday at southern Hatteras Island.

Witnesses told emergency responders that the man was swimming when he shouted for help and then started to go under water. Those witnesses swam out and pulled the man to shore.

CPR was unsuccessful.

Park rangers said they are continuing to warn beach-goers of dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone.

There is a moderate rip current risk for crystal coast beaches today (Wednesday) and a high risk in the Outer Banks.

Just a day earlier, a Washington, D.C. woman also drowned after getting caught in rough surf.

At least eight drowning deaths were reported from New York to North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Idalia.