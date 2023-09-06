© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville off the air

Second drowning in two days in the Outer Banks amid dangerous surf conditions

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT
File photo: Waves along the beach in the Outer Banks.
Annette Weston-Riggs, Public Radio East
File photo: Waves along the beach in the Outer Banks.

There’s been a second apparent drowning this week on the Outer Banks.

Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said a 68-year-old man from Ohio died Tuesday at southern Hatteras Island.

Witnesses told emergency responders that the man was swimming when he shouted for help and then started to go under water. Those witnesses swam out and pulled the man to shore.

CPR was unsuccessful.

Park rangers said they are continuing to warn beach-goers of dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone.

There is a moderate rip current risk for crystal coast beaches today (Wednesday) and a high risk in the Outer Banks.

Just a day earlier, a Washington, D.C. woman also drowned after getting caught in rough surf.

At least eight drowning deaths were reported from New York to North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Idalia.

Annette Weston-Riggs
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs