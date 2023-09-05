Labor Day drowning at Cape Hatteras amid red flag beach conditions

A visitor drowned Monday at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to park officials, witnesses said the 28-year-old woman from Washington, D.C. was overtaken by strong waves and disappeared in the surf.

Shortly after she was found face-down in the water, and a bystander and visitor with a body board helped bring her to shore.

National Park Service officials say ocean conditions in the area were rough with a high risk of rip currents.