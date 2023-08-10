© 2023 Public Radio East
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville temporarily off the air

NBPD and partners have put more than 800 investigative hours into search for killer who shot and killed baby

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 10, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes and New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher speak at a press conference at Abundant Life Church, updating the community about the search for Nia’ Loni Sheptock’s killer.
New Bern Police Department
/
Screen shot of press conference
More than a month after a baby was shot and killed in New Bern, police are still working to identify the shooter – with the help of state and federal investigators.

Officers found 22-year-old Nathan Sheptock and one-year-old Nia’ Loni Sheptock shot and injured just before 10:00 p.m. on Lagrange Street on Independence Day. Investigators believe they were traveling in a car on Main Street when they were shot.

The man was treated and released from CarolinaEast Medical Center and the baby girl was transferred to ECU Health Medical Center.

Officials at the hospital said the one-year-old died from her injuries the following day.

New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said they have spent the past month working diligently to solve the case.

“We have over 50 interviews conducted, 25 search warrants executed, over 400 items of evidence collected, over 800 investigative hours dedicated to this investigation and approximately 135 homes that were canvassed, or attempted to be canvassed, on multiple days. By multiple agencies, to include the FBI and Craven County Sheriff's Office and members of the New Bern Police Department," he said.

Gallagher added that some first responders were traumatized by the shooting.

“Members of the New Bern Police Department found this child in critical condition. We're not doctors, we’re first responders. And officers dealing with a mortal wound on a child performed heroic CPR to try to save that child's life. That should not be minimized," he said. "And emotional impact that has on those officers or something that we're also monitoring.”

Gallagher added that someone, somewhere, has the information they need to make an arrest and he urged that person to come forward. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Annette Weston-Riggs
