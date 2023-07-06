© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baby shot in New Bern has died, police working to identify shooter

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Police said a 14-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday during a gathering at a Goldsboro home.
Image: Jobs For Felons Hub
/
Flickr via Creative Commons
A baby that was shot Tuesday in New Bern has died and police are now classifying the case as a homicide.

A baby has died after she was shot Tuesday night in New Bern.

Officials with the New Bern Police Department said officers found 22-year-old Nathan Sheptock and one-year-old Nalaoni Sheptock shot and injured just before 10:00 p.m. on Lagrange Street.

The man was treated and released from CarolinaEast Medical Center and the baby girl was transferred to ECU Health Medical Center. Officials at the hospital said the one-year-old died from her injuries Wednesday evening.

Police are now investigating the case as a homicide and are working to identify a suspect.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs