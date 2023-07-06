Baby shot in New Bern has died, police working to identify shooter

A baby has died after she was shot Tuesday night in New Bern.

Officials with the New Bern Police Department said officers found 22-year-old Nathan Sheptock and one-year-old Nalaoni Sheptock shot and injured just before 10:00 p.m. on Lagrange Street.

The man was treated and released from CarolinaEast Medical Center and the baby girl was transferred to ECU Health Medical Center. Officials at the hospital said the one-year-old died from her injuries Wednesday evening.

Police are now investigating the case as a homicide and are working to identify a suspect.

