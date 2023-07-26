Sea turtle hatchlings killed after becoming disoriented by lights from nearby beach house

The Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization is issuing a warning after several baby sea turtles were recently killed after they hatched and got disoriented by lights coming from a nearby house.

The group says the lights of the beach house caused hatchlings to crawl towards the dunes instead of the ocean, and they were eaten by predators.

Property owners or visitors to eastern North Carolina can save sea turtles by turning off lights that face the beach at night, closing curtains or blinds, or by using low wattage amber, orange, or red LED lights instead of standard bulbs.