© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PRE news brief: ferry toll opposition , the governor tours storm damage, a social district on the beach

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 24, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT

The Pamlico County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Monday morning to discuss a proposed resolution opposing ferry tolls.

Yesterday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper visited areas of Nash and Edgecombe Counties that were damaged by an EF-3 tornado.

Currituck County has approved the state’s first alcohol social district located on a beach.

Communities statewide will receive a total of more than $223 million dollars in water and wastewater funding , including two in ENC.

Sources say the NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets.

Construction to replace a more than 50-year-old bridge in Craven County is expected to start this week.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs