PRE news brief: ferry toll opposition , the governor tours storm damage, a social district on the beach

The Pamlico County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Monday morning to discuss a proposed resolution opposing ferry tolls.

Yesterday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper visited areas of Nash and Edgecombe Counties that were damaged by an EF-3 tornado.

Currituck County has approved the state’s first alcohol social district located on a beach.

Communities statewide will receive a total of more than $223 million dollars in water and wastewater funding , including two in ENC.

Sources say the NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets.

Construction to replace a more than 50-year-old bridge in Craven County is expected to start this week.