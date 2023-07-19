© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE news brief: another air quality alert, a teen bicyclist was thrown from a bridge and died, an pot sales on tribal lands

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT

Central and Western North Carolina are under a Code Orange air quality alert again on Wednesday. Eastern North Carolina is under a Code Yellow alert.

A teenager has died after a crash threw the bicyclist into the Neuse River near New Bern early Tuesday morning.

Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will vote in September on whether they want to legalize marijuana possession and sales on tribal lands for anyone 21 and older.

The North Carolina General Assembly is delaying formal work for another week while budget negotiations and summer travel delay actions that Republicans want to accomplish before this year’s chief legislative session ends.

State officials are telling people to avoid contact with algae blooming in the Chowan River. It can produce a toxin that may cause adverse health effects in humans and pets.

A Montford Point Marine and jazz legend was honored in New York with the Congressional Gold Medal. American jazz trumpeter, bandleader, and composer Joe Wilder was recognized for his service during World War II.

One of the women believed to have been killed by New York’s Long Island Serial Killer is an eastern North Carolina native.

A former state corrections officer has been charged in a 2021 overdose death.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
