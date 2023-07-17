PRE news brief: A new African American education museum, ghost forest research and disaster preparation

A new facility for the P.S. Jones Museum of African-American Education in Washington opened last week.

North Carolina graduate students can now apply for a new $10,000 fund to research ghost forests.

A growing number of state officials are supporting a takeover of Elizabeth City's finances.

After nearly a decade as speaker of the North Carolina House, Rep. Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) says he won't seek a sixth term.

Greenville has postponed its annual National Night Out.

A Greenville mother and her unborn child were killed over the weekend, and the father of the baby has been charged with their murders.

People can learn how to prepare for a disaster and how to stay safe during an emergency at an event on Wednesday in Newport.