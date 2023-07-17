© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE news brief: A new African American education museum, ghost forest research and disaster preparation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 17, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT

A new facility for the P.S. Jones Museum of African-American Education in Washington opened last week.

North Carolina graduate students can now apply for a new $10,000 fund to research ghost forests.

A growing number of state officials are supporting a takeover of Elizabeth City's finances.

After nearly a decade as speaker of the North Carolina House, Rep. Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) says he won't seek a sixth term.

Greenville has postponed its annual National Night Out.

A Greenville mother and her unborn child were killed over the weekend, and the father of the baby has been charged with their murders.

People can learn how to prepare for a disaster and how to stay safe during an emergency at an event on Wednesday in Newport.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
