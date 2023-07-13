© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE news brief: suspected drowning at ENC beach, murder-suicide investigation, and pilot ejects at MCAS Cherry Point

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 13, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT

Republican lawmakers say it could take until mid-August to pass a state budget for the fiscal year that began this month.

Republican state lawmakers have introduced a bill with a long list of controversial education provisions.

One person is dead in a suspected drowning at an eastern North Carolina beach.

Two Carteret County men are dead and the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on a dark highway Tuesday night.

A civilian pilot ejected from a jet Wednesday afternoon as it was taking off from Cherry Point.

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a local man charged with teaching someone how to make bombs at his home in Duplin County.

An animal welfare organization has again ranked North Carolina animal shelters among the deadliest in the country.

An eastern North Carolina beachfront community has limited the hours that people can use a Shibumi Shade of any other cabana or tent at the city’s beaches.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs