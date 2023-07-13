PRE news brief: suspected drowning at ENC beach, murder-suicide investigation, and pilot ejects at MCAS Cherry Point

Republican lawmakers say it could take until mid-August to pass a state budget for the fiscal year that began this month.

Republican state lawmakers have introduced a bill with a long list of controversial education provisions.

One person is dead in a suspected drowning at an eastern North Carolina beach.

Two Carteret County men are dead and the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on a dark highway Tuesday night.

A civilian pilot ejected from a jet Wednesday afternoon as it was taking off from Cherry Point.

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a local man charged with teaching someone how to make bombs at his home in Duplin County.

An animal welfare organization has again ranked North Carolina animal shelters among the deadliest in the country.

An eastern North Carolina beachfront community has limited the hours that people can use a Shibumi Shade of any other cabana or tent at the city’s beaches.