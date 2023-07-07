Monday storm damage caused by weak tornado, Wednesday damage caused by straight-line winds
Storm damage in Bertie County was caused by a tornado.
A National Weather Service team from Virginia surveyed the area determined an EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds touched down near Hymans Ferry Road on Monday.
Meanwhile, Officials with Greenville Utilities Commission said straight-line winds brought down power lines during Wednesday’s storms.
Those downed lines sparked a small fire at Parker’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.