Man facing murder, arson charges in Pamlico County stable fire

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
Jesse Cahoon, 41, was arrested Monday and charged with an open count of murder, one count of first-degree arson and two counts of felony cruelty to animals after the fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables was ruled intentional.
Pamlico County Sheriff's Office mugshot
/
A member of the family that owns the stable in Pamlico County that burned down on June 12 is facing murder and arson charges.

The fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables killed one man, Samuel Valadez-Galdeano, and a horse and a donkey were also killed in the fire.

Officials say Jesse Cahoon, 41, was arrested Monday and charged with an open count of murder, one count of first-degree arson and two counts of felony cruelty to animals after the fire was ruled intentional.

Cahoon was charged last week with two counts of assault, which listed his wife Christina Ann Fulcher-Cahoon as the complainant. Investigators said the incident took place the same day as the fatal fire.

The warrant states that he punched his wife in the face and threw her to the ground.

