© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UNC-Wilmington Professor part of the team that launched missing submersible, is safe but unreachable

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT
While a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules crew searches for a tourist submarine that vanished near the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, UNC-Wilmington Research Professor Dr. Steve Ross is part of the team that launched the sub
Photos: OceanGate Foundation
/
While a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules crew searches for a tourist submarine that vanished near the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, UNC-Wilmington Research Professor Dr. Steve Ross is part of the team that launched the sub

While a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules crew searches for a tourist submarine that vanished near the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, a research professor from UNC-Wilmington is part of the team that launched the sub.

Dr. Steve Ross is the chief scientist for OceanGate, the foundation that created the missing Titan submersible, and officials said he is on the support vessel for the tourist dive to Titanic.

Listen: Rescue teams continue search for missing passengers in submersible

A spokesperson for UNC Wilmington said he is currently “safe, but unreachable.”

The search continues for the submersible and the five people aboard the vessel. It’s estimated that they have only enough oxygen to last until Thursday morning.

More about the missing Titan: Experts raised concerns about potential problems with submersibles and their tours

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs