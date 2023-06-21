UNC-Wilmington Professor part of the team that launched missing submersible, is safe but unreachable

While a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules crew searches for a tourist submarine that vanished near the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, a research professor from UNC-Wilmington is part of the team that launched the sub.

Dr. Steve Ross is the chief scientist for OceanGate, the foundation that created the missing Titan submersible, and officials said he is on the support vessel for the tourist dive to Titanic.

A spokesperson for UNC Wilmington said he is currently “safe, but unreachable.”

The search continues for the submersible and the five people aboard the vessel. It’s estimated that they have only enough oxygen to last until Thursday morning.

